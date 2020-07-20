City manager: 5 total Bristol, Va. police officers test positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two more officers of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to city manager Randall Eads.

Eads told News Channel 11 Monday that the two officers received their positive test results on Friday and Sunday, bringing the department’s total to five cases.

The two new cases were both members of the BVPD SWAT Team.

Eads said all five of the confirmed cases were experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. None had been hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Each of the officers who have tested positive is currently in self-isolation and on leave while recovering.

All members of a certain BVPD shift and the SWAT Team have been tested, as well as other officers who sought testing for family reasons. However, the entire department has not been tested at this time, according to Eads.

