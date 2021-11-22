Citibank among companies exempt from Gov. Lee’s COVID-19 restriction limitations

Citi’s call center in Gray has fewer people working on site and the company said it’s moving more to work from home.

(WJHL) — Citibank is listed as an entity that is exempt from Gov. Bill Lee’s law that limits entities’ COVID-19 responses in the workplace.

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury lists all companies and entities that have been excluded from the law; local entities that are exempt include Citibank, Summers-Taylor Inc. and East Tennessee State University.

Certain Medicare or Medicaid providers are automatically exempt from the limitations, including Ballad Health.

The exemptions allow entities to impose COVID-19 restrictions — including mask protocols and mandatory vaccines — among employees.

