BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Cinemark USA announced a layoff in Bristol, Virginia affecting 26 people.

According to a WARN Notice from the Virginia Employment Commission, Cinemark USA, Inc. is laying off employees at the Bristol theater due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The layoff took effect on March 26 but was made official this week.

