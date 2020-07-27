Church Hill Health Care reports 3 employees, 1 resident test positive for COVID-19

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nursing home has reported multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a release from Church Hill Health Care, three employees and a resident tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.

The release said the staff members are currently off work until they are deemed safe to return to the facility.

CHHC said that the resident has been in isolation since symptoms were first noticed.

The release says the resident was doing well as of Friday.

Residents who were in contact with the positive cases have been tested. The facility expects results soon.

