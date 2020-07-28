Church Hill Health Care: 19 residents, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple new COVID-19 cases at a Church Hill nursing home have been confirmed by the facility’s administration.

According to a release from Church Hill Health Care, the facility was notified over the weekend that 19 residents and 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, CHHC told News Channel 11 that one resident and three employees had tested positive.

CHHC says the 19 residents affected by COVID-19 have been quarantined since they first showed symptoms.

The facility also reports that all 19 residents are doing well as of Tuesday.

According to the latest release, employees are tested for the coronavirus weekly, in accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders.

CHHC also said in the release that all employees are screened for symptoms when they arrive at work and also mid-shift.

About 100 employees were tested last week during mass testing, according to the facility.

CHHC reports that of the 13 employees who tested positive, mild or no symptoms were reported prior to testing.

According to the release, the employees are currently off work and will return when deemed safe in accordance with guidance from the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.