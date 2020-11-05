‘Christmas in the Park’ event to replace 2020 Johnson City Christmas Parade due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Blue Plum Organization have announced that the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree lighting have been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers did announce another Christmas event that will take its place this year that will allow people to participate in a safe manner.

The City of Johnson City and the Blue Plum Organization will host a ‘Christmas in the Park’ event at Founders Park downtown from December 5 to January 1.

The release said in part that, “local businesses and organizations are invited to decorate a tree that will be placed in Founders Park. The trees will be provided along with decorative lighting. Those who reserve a tree will be responsible for providing additional decorations.”

Trees will be available to be decorated from December 2-3 and the public can begin viewing the decorated trees on December 5 at Founders Park. There will be no admission charge for the event.

