Christian Care Center of Bristol: Two former residents with COVID-19 die in hospital

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two former residents of the Christian Care Center of Bristol who were hospitalized with COVID-19 have died.

According to a release from CCC of Bristol, 22 residents currently have tested positive for coronavirus.

19 of those residents are currently in isolation, and two are currently being hospitalized.

The release says two former residents with COVID-19 passed away in an area hospital.

No other information was released regarding the identity of the two deceased former residents.

CCC of Bristol also reports that six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility is continuing to test staff and residents, but all others who have been tested have received negative results.

CCC of Bristol is working closely with the Sullivan County Department of Health, according to the release.