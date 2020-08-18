LIVE NOW /
Christian Care Center of Bristol reports seventh COVID-19 death, no active cases

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christian Care Center of Bristol announced Tuesday that another one of its residents has died in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of seven residents have died, according to the facility.

The nursing home said it currently has no residents or staff with COVID-19.

According to Christian Care Center, 68 residents and 34 staff members have recovered.

The facility said it continues to test residents and staff per health department and CDC guidelines.

