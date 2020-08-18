Christian Care Center of Bristol reports seventh COVID-19 death, no active cases

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christian Care Center of Bristol announced Tuesday that another one of its residents has died in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of seven residents have died, according to the facility.

The nursing home said it currently has no residents or staff with COVID-19.

According to Christian Care Center, 68 residents and 34 staff members have recovered.

The facility said it continues to test residents and staff per health department and CDC guidelines.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.