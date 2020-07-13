Christian Care Center of Bristol reports more cases of COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christian Care Center of Bristol reported new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff on Monday.

The facility said 23 residents have now tested positive for the virus, up from 22 reported last Friday. Seventeen residents are in isolation, two are hospitalized, and four have recovered.

Thirteen staff members have also tested positive, up from six last Friday. According to the facility, five staff members have recovered and eight are still in quarantine.

Christian Care Center says all other staff and resident test results have been negative so far.

This comes after the facility announced the deaths of two former residents who had COVID-19.

