Christian Care Center of Bristol reports 12 COVID-19 cases, 4 residents hospitalized

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol senior living facility announced 12 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the facility says that six residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The positive staff members are quarantined in their homes, and all other staff members and residents at the facility tested negative.

The release says that four of the residents are hospitalized, and the other two remain in isolation.

The facility is working with the Sullivan County Department of Health while following strict guidelines by the Joint Commission, Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A resident previously tested positive at the facility in April, but the result was later revealed to be a false positive.

The facility said it will continue to test staff and residents.

