Christian Care Center of Bristol: 7 residents hospitalized with COVID-19; 20 in isolation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven residents at the Christian Care Center of Bristol are in the hospital with COVID-19, according to facility administrators.

On Tuesday, CCC of Bristol confirmed in a release that seven residents have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

The release also states 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation.

The nursing home said in the release that the number of COVID-19 related deaths among residents remains at three.

CCC of Bristol says no staff members have been hospitalized with the virus, but four are in quarantine as of Tuesday.

CCC of Bristol says a total of 61 residents and staff have recovered from the coronavirus, 37 of which were residents. The remaining 24 recoveries were staff members.

