Christian Care Center of Bristol: 100 residents, staff recover from COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Christian Care Center of Bristol said in an updated statement Wednesday that a total of 100 residents and staff members have recovered from COVID-19.

Out of those 100 recoveries, 68 people were residents and 32 were staff members.

The release added, “Currently, there are zero residents with active Covid-19 in isolation and one resident being hospitalized. No staff have been hospitalized. Two staff members currently have Covid-19 and are in quarantine.”

Christian Care Center of Bristol officials said six residents died at hospitals.

“We are saddened and our thoughts and prayers remain with the residents and families during this difficult time. Christian Care Center of Bristol is continuing to test residents and staff per the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidelines,” Officials with Christian Care Center of Bristol said Wednesday.

