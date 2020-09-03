Chilhowie, Va. nursing home latest among several Southwest Virginia facilities facing COVID outbreaks

Four long-term care facilities in Southwest Virginia report at least 5 COVID cases among residents and staff.

(WJHL) – Five Southwest Virginia long term care facilities have reported between 69 and 72 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website.

That compares to more than 700 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) as of last Friday.

The Virginia sites are listed as having “outbreaks in progress.” The earliest was reported July 4.

One site, Bristol’s The Rehab Center and Memory Care, appears to have had at least one death associated with its 25 cases. That case number is the region’s highest.

The most recent outbreak, reported to VDH Sunday, happened in one of many ways nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks occur — a resident from Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. underwent a mandated test ahead of a surgery last week.

That resident tested positive, and the standard protocol of testing proceeded with other residents and staff with whom the person had been in contact. That netted an early result last weekend of six residents and five staff members testing positive.

Most of those residents were asymptomatic early in the week, and administrator Jason Lindsey told the Smyth County News & Messenger the 170-resident facility transferred them to an isolated section of the building. Specific staff were assigned to that section as recommended to prevent spread as much as possible.

The latest figures on the (VDH) long-term care section show 10 total cases reported at Valley.

Lindsey and Rehab and Memory Care administrator Michael Campbell were asked for clarification on current numbers Thursday morning, with Lindsey responding that he could discuss the situation at Valley on Friday.

Campbell had yet to respond as of late Thursday afternoon.

So far, SW Virginia outbreaks smaller than NE Tennessee

Based on state data, the problem of outbreaks in long-term care facilities appears about 10 times more severe in Northeast Tennessee than it does in Southwest Virginia.

Through its most recent weekly update last Friday, (TDH) had reported 418 resident cases, 307 staff cases and 49 deaths in Northeast Tennessee facilities. Three facilities each had more individual cases than the total reported in Virginia.

The VDH website maintains updated reports on outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state. While less detailed than the reports from its Tennessee counterpart, it does include start dates of outbreaks and number of total cases (if five or more) and deaths (if more than five). Asterisks denote smaller numbers if above zero.

A total of 9,470 total cases and 1,374 long term care-associated deaths have been reported across Virginia.

VDH does not break cases down between staff and residents or include data on recoveries as TDH does.

VDH does use similar methodology for determining outbreaks. Identification of two or more lab-confirmed cases with onset dates within one 14-day incubation period constitutes a reportable outbreak.

Thursday the site showed five outbreaks in the News Channel 11 viewing area with a total of between 69 and 73 cases and one to five deaths. NHC in Bristol showed fewer than five cases, and The Rehab Center and Memory Care showed an asterisk under deaths, appearing to denote at least one death.

Other sites affected include Lee Health and Rehab of Pennington Gap (13 cases, first report July 4) and Mountain View Retirement Home in Lebanon (20 cases, July 30).

NHC Healthcare of Bristol is listed as having fewer than 5 cases.

In Virginia, 28 days (two incubation periods) must pass without onset of a new case for a facility to move from “Outbreak in Progress” status to “Outbreak Pending Closure” status. English Meadows, an assisted living facility in Bristol, first reported April 3, had nine cases and at least one death, and is in pending closure status.