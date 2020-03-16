Childcare centers create action plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Childcare facilities in our region are coming up with their own plans of action when it comes to protecting children from coronavirus.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services sent out a packet to childcare facilities throughout the state giving tips on how to reduce the spread of infectious disease.

Childcare facilities are creating plans of action when it comes to preventing the spread of Coronavirus. The @CDCgov recommends all facilities have a infectious diseases plan of action in place. @TNHumanServices has sent out information regarding COVID-19 to centers. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/bLb2K1SLn4 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) March 16, 2020

“Washing hands extra, hand sanitizing extra, we spray Lysol and bleach water everyday. We’re doing that like three and four times a day now.” said the Director of Johnson City Kidz Clubhouse, Karen Riddle.

They’ve changed their day to day routines to help keep their children healthy.

“We have stopped the parents from gong into the classrooms. They come in now and stop at the sign in table and then we help them get the children back to the classroom and then we bring them back up to mom and dad,” said Riddle.

Starting Tuesday they will be shutting their doors due to the potential spread of coronavirus.

Other centers are taking extra precautions before children even walk through the door.

“We’re going to be checking temperatures, we’re going to be making sure we’re not letting those sick kids come through the door and kind of warding it off there,” said Boone Trail Early Learning Center Director, Sheila Luther.

Boone Trail Early Learning Center is hoping to ease parents minds when it comes to childcare.

“We’re going to stay open as long as humanly possible. We’re staying in constant communication with the health department talk to them this morning. They set up a hot line,” Luther explained.

Any sick children at the center cannot return without a doctors note and toys from home and backpacks are prohibited until further notice.

The CDC is also recommending that each childcare facility has their own infectious disease outbreak plan and for them to post signs of symptoms of COVID-19 throughout the building.