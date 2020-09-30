Chancellor: App State student dies due to COVID-19 complications

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – An Appalachian State University student has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the school’s chancellor.

Chancellor Sheri Everts posted a letter to the university’s website on Tuesday, informing the school’s students, faculty, staff, parents and families that a student had died.

The student was identified as Chad Dorrill, whose family shared that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in September.

The letter says Chad had lived off-campus and had been taking classes online.

Everts says after he began feeling unwell, he was encouraged by his mother to return home, quarantine and be tested for COVID-19.

Chad tested positive in his home county and followed isolation procedures until he was cleared by doctors to return to Boone.

According to the letter, Chad began experiencing complications after returning to Boone and was picked up by his family. He was later hospitalized and died due to complications.

News Channel 11’s sister station, WGHP, reports Chad’s family provided the following public statement to his high school basketball team:

As our family suffers this incredible loss, we want to remind people to wear a mask and quarantine if you test positive even without symptoms. You have no idea who you can come into contact with that the virus affects differently. Chad was just incredibly tired for two weeks and little did we know it was secretly attacking his body in a way they have never seen before. The doctors said that Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case but if it can happen to a super healthy 19-year old boy who doesn’t smoke, vape or do drugs, it can happen to anyone.

The letter says his family wished for App State to share a call to action regarding the importance of COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

Everts says the university is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases among students as they approach the halfway point in the semester.

App State has limited gatherings to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors so long as social distance can be maintained and face coverings are worn, according to the letter.

To read the full letter, click here.