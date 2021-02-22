CEO: Food City employees still required to wear face coverings, shoppers asked to do same

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Northeast Tennesseans have been left wondering how many stores will continue to require masks inside after three counties lifted their mask mandates Saturday.

County mayors in Washington, Carter and Unicoi Counties lifted their face covering requirements over the weekend, saying they would instead request that residents wear them when necessary.

Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith said the grocery store chain will still require its employees to mask up.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Smith said the safety of Food City’s workers and customers was the company’s chief concern.

At Food City, the safety of our dedicated team of associates and loyal customers is our top priority. In accordance with company policy, all Food City associates are required to wear face covering throughout our company and we ask the same of our valued customers, per CDC guidelines. Steven C. Smith, Food City President/CEO

