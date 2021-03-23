CEO: Ballad Health to open Tenn. vaccine locations to everyone 16+ starting Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is making its vaccine locations open to everyone over the age of 16 in the Volunteer State this week.

According to a tweet from Ballad Health CEO and President Alan Levine, all Tennessee vaccine will open to all people ages 16 and older starting Wednesday, March 24.

@BalladHealth is opening our Tennessee vaccine locations to everyone 16 years and older starting tomorrow. Details to follow shortly. Thank you, @GovBillLee ! — Alan Levine (@alevine014) March 23, 2021

In the tweet, Levine said more details will be announced soon.

Levine also extended his thanks to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the tweet.