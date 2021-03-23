CEO: Ballad Health to open Tenn. vaccine locations to everyone 16+ starting Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is making its vaccine locations open to everyone over the age of 16 in the Volunteer State this week.
According to a tweet from Ballad Health CEO and President Alan Levine, all Tennessee vaccine will open to all people ages 16 and older starting Wednesday, March 24.
In the tweet, Levine said more details will be announced soon.
Levine also extended his thanks to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the tweet.
