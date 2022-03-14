(WJHL) — Tennessee counties with high transmission levels of COVID-19 are located almost exclusively in Northeast Tennessee, according to data from the CDC.

A COVID-19 community levels map detailed that Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Claiborne counties all meet the criteria that determine whether community members should continue wearing masks indoors. These Northeast Tennessee counties are the only counties in the state with lingering high transmission levels.

Greene County has a low transmission level, and Johnson County has been classified by the CDC as a medium community transmission level.

Across the state line in Virginia, the entirety of News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area remains in the CDC’s high transmission levels of COVID-19. This includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties.



Photos: CDC

The CDC determines the community levels with different indicators, including the number of COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in a seven-day span and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Those who reside in high-level communities are urged to continue wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status, stay updated on the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested for the virus if exposed to someone who tests positive. Mask recommendations for high-level areas urge people to wear masks in indoor community settings, including K-12 schools.

Many parts of Tennessee rank in the low transmission level — meaning the CDC does not recommend masks in these areas. Masks also are not recommended in medium transmission level areas, though the CDC does suggest those who are immunocompromised speak with their medical doctors regarding mask needs and other precautions.

“People who are up to date on vaccines have much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people,” the CDC website states.

The center describes multiple protective measures taken at once as “layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines, screening testing, ventilation and wearing masks…” Different community settings, such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters, warrant added measures, according to the CDC, such as physical distancing and contact tracing.

