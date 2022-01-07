CDC Data: Tennessee sees its 2 largest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the two days after Tennessee stopped posting daily COVID-19 data updates, the state saw its two largest single-day case increases since the pandemic began, according to data reported by the state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data show that Tennessee reported 17,684 new cases on Thursday and 15,401 new cases on Wednesday.

Tennessee’s community spread rate for the past four weeks

The state also reported 83 new COVID-19 deaths over the two-day period.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health stopped posting daily COVID-19 data updates on its website. Updated data will now be reported on Wednesdays for the previous week.

However, it appears the department has continued to report at least some daily data on cases and deaths to the CDC, which publishes it online.