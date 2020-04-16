Carter County teacher reacts to Gov. Lee’s request for schools to remain closed

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Carter County Schools has already decided to close their doors for the rest of the school year, per Governor Bill Lee’s recommendation.

Only moments after Governor Lee spoke, Carter County Schools sent out a message on their Facebook page stating,

“As per Governor Bill Lee’s recommendation, Carter County School Buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year.” Carter County Schools

Carter County Schools have decided to close their doors the rest of the academic year per @GovBillLee's recommendation.

One Carter County teacher has mixed emotions about the decision.

“Obviously I miss my students extremely, and I also miss my coworkers, too. I have mixed emotions. I want to stay safe. I mean I have a family of my own. I don’t want to go to work and contract the virus there and bring it home to my children or my husband. Though, at the same time I miss my children and I’m worried about each of them,” said Becky Simerly, a second grade teacher at Happy Valley Elementary School.

Last week, the State Board of Education passed emergency rules saying that students could only improve on grades received on March 20 and that seniors would only need 20 credits to graduate.

Like many other city and county schools in our region, Carter County Schools will be continuing its online learning as planned through the rest of the school year and will be providing services like meals and making sure those with individual educational plans are being taken care of.

“The numbers are still rising. I don’t think we’ve peaked yet in Tennessee and I think that was just the smartest thing for him to do at this point,” said Simerly regarding both Governor Lee’s recommendation and Carter County School Boards decision.

Some school leaders in our region are looking ahead at how to make up for lost time by possibly starting school earlier in the fall.

Carter County School have not yet mentioned any plans to do so just yet.

