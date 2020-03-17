Carter County taking steps to support employees, students amid coronavirus pandemic

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Commissioners and school leaders are taking steps to ensure employees and students are taken care of amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Travis Hill said the commission voted Monday night on a measure, saying the county will pay employees for up to 14 days if they test positive for the coronavirus.

At that point, they would need to be retested. If they were to get another positive test, the county would give an additional 14 days of paid leave before employees would be required to use their own sick or vacation time.

Commissioners also voted to allocate up to $10,000 to buy sprays and disinfectant, much like the items the Carter County Schools System is using.

Hill says the school system officials recently bought up to 16 types of disinfecting sprays to be used in schools as they close amid COVID-19 concerns.

Starting Wednesday, the school system will offer drive-thru feeding sites at five schools so students will have a meal during the closure.

Children must be presented to receive a meal. Lunch will be served noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The school sites include Cloudland Elementary, Hampton High School, Hunter Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary and Little Milligan Elementary.

Only school staff members will be allowed inside the buildings.