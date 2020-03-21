1  of  4
Carter County Schools passing out schoolwork packets for K-8 students amidst COVID-19 school closures

by: News Channel 11 Staff

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With many schools resorting to online classes or complete closures altogether, the Carter County Schools administration had something else in mind.

School administration will stand outside the Carter County Schools Administration building Sunday 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. to hand out two weeks’ worth of schoolwork to keep children busy and learning while schools remain closed.

The packets feature lessons in mathematics, reading, and science, and the administration expects to hand out the remainder of available packets due to the already high demand.

Administrators will stand near the side doors of the building for packet pick-ups.

