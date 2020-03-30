Carter County Schools discontinuing drive-through food service at 10 locations to prevent spread of virus

Breaking News
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools is suspending its drive-through food service for students at 10 locations to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

CCS posted to Facebook on Monday, saying the drive-through service was discontinued at the 10 locations effective immediately.

Food can still be picked up at five locations through Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. On Wednesday, students will receive breakfast and lunch for three days.

Those locations include:

  • Little Milligan
  • Happy Valley Elementary
  • Hunter Elementary
  • Hampton High School
  • Cloudland Elementary

Starting Monday, April 6, meals will only be available at those five locations on Monday and Wednesday. Students will receive breakfast and lunch for two days on Monday and meals for three days on Wednesday.

Food adjustments will be made as the situation develops.

