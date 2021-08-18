Carter County moves COVID-19 vaccine site to Workforce Development Center

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Department of Health moved its COVID-19 vaccine site to the Workforce Development Center, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The center is located at 386 TN-91 #1.

The site will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until noon and 12:30-3 p.m. beginning on August 19.

Those seeking a drive-thru test should turn onto Judge Don Lewis Boulevard at the light and then turn left on Industrial Drive. After taking another left on Industrial Drive, the drive-thru’s tent will be on the left.

COVID-19 self-test kits are available at the Carter County Health Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The health department is located at 403 E. G St. Individuals using self-tests must be 18 years or older and have a smartphone and email address.