Carter County extends state of emergency, safer at home order until April 21

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett has issued a new executive order, extending the county’s local state of emergency and safer at home order.

According to the declaration, the order will remain in effect until April 21, after already being extended once.

Barnett issued the declaration on Tuesday, saying the order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 21, unless it is further extended.

You can read the full declaration below:

Carter County Executive Order 3 by Murry Lee on Scribd

