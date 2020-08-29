Carter County extends mask mandate through September 30

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett issued a new executive order on Friday, extending the county’s mask mandate through September 30.

Carter County’s mask mandate was originally set to expire on Saturday.

However, on Friday, Barnett issued Executive Order No. 7, which extends the mandate until 11:59 p.m. on September 30.

The executive order says the mandate can be extended or withdrawn if necessary.

The order also encourages “local education agencies, schools and institution of higher learning within Carter County” to put their own face covering policies into effect.

You can read the full executive order below:





