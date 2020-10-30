Carter County extends mask mandate through December 27

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Carter County has extended its mask mandate through December 27.

Carter County’s Interim Mayor Patty Woodby said in part, “As we saw the number of cases begin declining in September and early October, I, like many of you, had hoped we might be nearing the end of this pandemic. Sadly, this was not the case.”

As the mask mandate remains in effect, county officials said the Carter County Commission will continue to hold their meetings virtually through November, “to help protect the health and welfare of the public.”

