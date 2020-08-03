Carter County extends mask mandate through August 29

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett issued a new executive order on Monday, extending the county’s mask mandate through August 29.

Carter County’s mask mandate was originally set to expire on Monday, August 3.

However, on Monday, Barnett issued Executive Order No. 6, which extends the mandate until 11:59 p.m. on August 29.

The executive order says the mandate can be extended or withdrawn if necessary.

The order also encourages “local education agencies, schools and institution of higher learning within Carter County” to put their own face covering policies into effect.

You can read the full executive order below:

Executive Order 6 – Extension of Order Requring Face Coverings by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

