Carter County churches cancel in-person services due to COVID-19 pandemic

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Carter County churches recently decided to cancel in-person services and return to online-only services because of novel coronavirus concerns.

Pastor Brandon Young at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that for the safety of his congregation, Sunday and Wednesday services have been switched back to online-only.

The decision, as posted on Facebook, was made after a member of the church called worship leaders to tell them of a possible exposure.

“We just had a church member call and say that on their job they may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus, that person was waiting on test results. I still don’t know the results of those tests but they have not been to church since their exposure,” Young told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

At Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church in Elizabethton, church leadership also decided to make the switch from in-person to online services, after being notified that a congregant had tested positive for COVID-19.

