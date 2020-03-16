Carter County Schools to close Wednesday until March 31 due to COVID-19 concerns

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – Carter County Schools announced on Monday that the schools in the district will close on Wednesday and not reopen until March 31.

According to a post from Carter County Schools, the decision came following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s statement urging all schools in the state to close by Friday.

All extra-curricular and athletic events will also be canceled, and the district will reevaluate the situation closer to April 1.

According to CCS, lunch will be provided throughout the closure to any child ages 0-18 at five locations in the county.

Those locations include:

Happy Valley Elementary School

Hunter Elementary

Hampton High

Cloudland Elementary

Little Milligan School

Lunches can be picked up from stands every weekday from noon until 1 p.m.

Children must be present to receive lunch.

All school buildings will be closed to the public during this time.

Instructional plans are prepared for students, with pdf documents for K-8 students available on the district’s and the individual schools’ websites.

Hard copies of documents will be available at the district administration building.

High School students will have educational materials available through Google classroom, and more information will be sent home with students on Tuesday.

ACT testing will be postponed and rescheduled for an approved time if possible; however, if that is not possible, students will be provided with vouchers to take the test at another location on an approved test date.

Carter County Schools officials will be meeting with health officials in the region on Monday morning to decide how to go forward during the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to a post from Director of Schools Kevin Ward, a teleconference is scheduled for 11 a.m. with updates following.

For now, Carter County Schools will postpone all extracurricular activities to include sports, trips, and after school events or meetings.



As of Monday morning, all CCS extracurricular activities are postponed, including sporting events, trips and meetings.

