Carter Co. Mayor: Mask mandate to go in effect July 17

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County will soon join three other Northeast Tennessee counties with a mask mandate.

According to Mayor Rusty Barnett, the mask mandate goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17.

Mask mandates went into effect in Sullivan County on Sunday and Washington County Tuesday.

Greene County’s mask mandate will go into effect on Wednesday.

Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor told News Channel 11, “I maintain close communication with our healthcare professionals and I will continue to monitor our daily COVID-19 case activity. As of today, I strongly encourage residents to wear masks especially in areas where social distancing is limited. I do, however, trust the citizens of Johnson County to make the right decision regarding their health and the health of their families.”

