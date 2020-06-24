Carter Co. Mayor: Employees that came in contact with positive COVID-19 case still being tested, taking extra precautions in county buildings

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, News Channel 11 learned from officials with the Carter County Health Department that they are investigating a COVID-19 case associated with the Carter County courthouse annex.

Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett Wednesday told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais the employee in the courthouse annex who tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with only one person at the county courthouse.

The county courthouse is separate from the courthouse annex.

“Had one tested here and go the results back today – negative – so, and I think there was eight over across the annex that were tested, and four came back yesterday – negative – and we’re waiting on the others, so it’s looking really good that they’re coming back negative and that’s really a plus, but we’re still going to be very cautious,” Barnett said.

