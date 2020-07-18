Carter Co. Mayor: 2 courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett told News Channel 11 that on Friday, two county courthouse employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Barnett said that he was informed of the positive cases on Friday and immediately had the Carter County Health Department conduct an investigation into the direct contacts of the individuals who tested positive.

He said the health department reported no possible exposures to the individuals who tested positive.

“They deemed that everything was good,” Barnett told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Barnett added that though the entire courthouse was not deep cleaned as with previous cases, the areas where the infected individuals worked was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Out of an abundance of caution, Barnett advised that courthouse workers monitor their health until July 24, and wear a mask whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.

Symptoms to watch for were outlined in the release and include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

If you want to be tested for COVID-19, you are asked to contact the health department at 423-543-2521 to complete a brief registration by phone prior to arriving on site.

