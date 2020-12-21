Carter Co. Health Dept. receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday the Carter County Health Department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham was there Monday afternoon as health care workers administered 10 vaccines to frontline workers.

State health officials said, “Carter County Health Department staff members will administer the Moderna vaccine to first responders, home health care providers, student health care providers and group homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in partnership with these organizations and local community emergency management agencies.”

The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations in Carter County have begun @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/JrQVik7qp8 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) December 21, 2020

The health department’s release about the vaccine read in part, “It’s important to note these Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable; each patient must receive two doses of the same vaccine to be protected against COVID-19. Those who choose to receive the vaccine will receive a card with the date of their first dose, the name/manufacturer of the vaccine received and the date on which they should receive their second dose.”

