BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, Sullivan County reached a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic — the second anniversary of Northeast Tennessee’s first reported case.

Two years ago, officials from the Sullivan County Regional Health Office (SCRHO) were counting on the pandemic training that they’d received in college. What they probably weren’t counting on was that within 24 months that pandemic would result not in 1,000 or even 10,000 documented cases within the county of nearly 160,000 people, but more than 45,000 cases.

When the first case was confirmed March 12 in Ken Oster, a retired teacher who had contracted the virus during an overseas trip, the SCRHO was ready to confront the various impacts of a pandemic, medical director Dr. Stephen May said.

“We have first of all a wonderful team approach,” May told News Channel 11 Thursday.

“I have an incident commander that was very instrumental in the logistics of the operation. So I didn’t have to dive too deep into getting people ramping up phone centers. We’ve had our phone center operational for two years now where you could dial into our health department directly and get a human being, not necessarily an answering machine.”

May and his colleagues in public health needed every bit of teamwork, ingenuity and stamina when COVID reached Sullivan County, whether area residents were ready or not.

Growing pains

“A lot of the principles and practices of incident command, information control, policy development, we had the tools in place. What we didn’t have was the amount of personnel that we needed, but we were able to ramp up and basically double our staff,” May said.

With a new virus came a new response, but May said limited information, resources, and patience made the task difficult in real time. Upping staff from its normal 90 to close to 200 was done with an eye toward coping with the strain of the virus, but staff and area health care providers still lacked some critically important tools.

“There at first, we didn’t have (personal protective equipment) PPE, we didn’t have ventilators, we didn’t have any of the vaccines or any of the antivirals or any of the monoclonal antibodies. And all this is new technology, new medicines that were rapidly developed (and) had to be tested, looking for efficacy and safety. So yes, it’s been a real challenge but it’s been a career experience for me,” May said.

He said he quickly realized that new relationships had to be fostered to combat the spread of disease.

“We had to take all the calls, ‘well, when does a business stay open? When does the business close? When do we close the schools and what’s our relationship with the school systems?’ Not just looking at routine school health nurse stuff but looking at ‘well, when do we close the school when we open the school, isolation and quarantine measures, looking at the levels of authority – who has the authority to actually put in isolation and quarantine?'”

Since that first COVID case, SCHRO leaders have communicated weekly with the four mayors within Sullivan County, as well as with the county’s several school districts.

“We had to become the regional resource for the latest information. So being able to gobble up the information, digest it and then present it to the public in a fashion that was understandable in a trustworthy fashion was a challenge,” he said.

As guidelines were changing sometimes daily, he said he had to build stronger relationships with his colleagues at the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) in Nashville, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

“That was back during what I consider the darker times – we didn’t have any treatments … All we had was isolation and quarantine and people protecting each other and taking care of each other.”

He said he coped during that dark period reading up on the virus as best he could.

“This is where I think the Internet has been both good and bad. First of all, for the sharing of scientific information it is absolutely wonderful. We’re able to gain knowledge with logarithmic growth, not just straight geometric growth. And the ability to communicate across the world is absolutely fabulous. However, the downside has been the social media side, the misinformation.”

Previous experience

Being a scientist, Dr. May said he tends to stick to the facts and convey to the public only messages of science, and not speculation.

But through all the unknowns, the deaths, and millions of hospitalizations worldwide, May said he is proud of the fact that not only one, but several effective vaccines have been distributed across the world.

“We’ve got new antivirals and a lot of this research has come from our previous experience. The first SARS virus, the MERS co-v-2 virus we’ve learned from each of those looking at Ebola research is how we actually came up with these messenger RNA vaccines that we’ve been using,” he said.

He explained that he learned a lot about pandemics from reading up on the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic, and the one takeaway he had was that technological advances may have saved more people during the COVID-19 pandemic than most people realize.

“The change in the technology the ability to deploy is truly remarkable,” he said. “Within days we had the virus’ genetic signature. As each new variant has come out, we’ve been able to track it and trace it. We’ve been able to develop rapid tests to detect it. If you can’t detect the disease. You can’t do much with it.”

Comparing the two pandemics, May said COVID has not been so different from the flu in terms of how people handled a public health crisis.

“The sociological responses have been identical: first the fear and the panic and then we move into the help each other phase and then towards the end of their pandemic. They got a little bit repulsive as far as the guidelines and recommendations and when you go back and read society went through the same stages in 1918 as we are now going through now a lot of the same pushback against masks towards the end of their pandemic, a lot of pushback against some of the guidelines that were out,” he said.

May explained that of course in 1918, they did not have vaccines for the flu as we do now for COVID, but as the pandemic ran its course 100 years ago, it did in a similar way this time around.

“They didn’t have vaccines. They didn’t have antivirals. They didn’t have a lot of good treatments. But the pandemic ran its course. And now we’ve got the different treatments. This is where the technology has compared to 1918 has just been tremendous,” he said.

As May’s knowledge of the virus and the pandemic slowly increased, so did the availability of some of those tools that were so scarce at first — ventilators, COVID-specific hospital units and a growing array of treatment modalities, including monoclonal antibodies.

The region’s health care system would strain every bit of those resources before long.

Lessons learned

“I’ll go back to my basic message: we have to take care of each other,” May said in his office in Blountville as birds pecked at seeds on the feeder hanging from his window.

The scene had been much different two years prior, when May stepped before the media for the first of many times.

“This is a time for people being rational and calm,” he said at the press conference announcing the very first COVID case in his purview. With Oster’s case related to international travel and his ability to quarantine, there was no fear of community spread. Yet.

Since then, 223,915 cases have been reported across seven counties in Northeast Tennessee and nine in Southwest Virginia. That number represents 28% of the total population in the region. More than 3,500 deaths have also been reported across the region.

May said the public health recommendations he has made over the last two years should continue to be followed, even as COVID seems to be dying down. Not only did people’s adherence to them help blunt COVID’s impact, the measures had other positive impacts.

“We’ve realized through this pandemic we wiped out flu, norovirus was essentially gone for two years — a number of our diseases basically disappeared. So we know certain infection control measures are important. If you’re sick you need to stay home. If you have a cough, cold, congestion, you need to cover it up,” he said.

“I hope I never go into another doctor’s office with a waiting room full of sick patients, and no mask and sitting side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder. We should have learned that should never be in healthcare.”

The evolution of COVID-19

May explained that the novel coronavirus has literally had many faces over the last two years as the spike proteins and virus strains evolved.

The original Wuhan strain, which lasted throughout 2020 and into 2021 — a timeline that paralleled no vaccine availability and a shortage of other tools — was particularly lethal against the elderly and most vulnerable, he said.

“We didn’t realize it could get that much more infectious and we didn’t have any tools to deal with it,” May said about the beginning of the pandemic.

Then came the Alpha variant, still dangerous, but not so bad as what followed.

“We saw much younger hospitalizations but at the same time we were getting vaccines out. We had antivirals on the horizon that were fixing to be delivered. We had the monoclonal antibodies. That was game-changing at the time,” he said.

As his excitement bubbled up, May said he believes that the development of treatment in record amounts of time possibly saved thousands of lives in Sullivan County alone.

But the Delta variant proved to be completely different from the previous strains.

“We did start seeing it was more severe and we saw it in younger patients. The evolution of it and then we thought that peak was bad,” he said — but that peak was nothing near what was to come.

The Omicron strain was first detected in Southern Africa and from the time it reached major United States cities, it took only three weeks to infect people in the Tri-Cities. Comparatively, the Delta variant took three months to reach our region.

“Omicron is the ultimate in infectiousness. Both the BA one and the BA two strains, ultimately highly infectious,” May said.

He said the saving grace was that the disease caused by the Omicron variant was less severe, although unvaccinated people remain at much higher risk of death and hospitalization. For every 1,000 Delta cases, Northeast Tennessee reported 17.4 deaths according to TDH data. With Omicron receding quickly, that number for the Omicron period stands at 8.2.

“The epidemiology of the disease has shifted across each strain.”

Routine disease

As the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved, May reflected Thursday that it could have been much worse.

“I think if we’d had the Delta strain as our first strain, we would have a lot more death, disability, and hospitalization,” May said.

Despite plentiful monoclonal antibodies and a vaccination rate of about 40% when Delta arrived and 50% when it receded, the variant caused nearly as many deaths per 1,000 cases as the original strain — 17.4 for Delta, 20.4 for the Wuhan strain.

“I think our hospitals were almost overcome anyway. With Delta, if it had been the first one, I think we would have had major disasters within our hospital care system,” he said.

He said just looking around, the way people have acted throughout this pandemic has been disheartening to him.

“One of my concerns as we’ve come out of the pandemic is I’ve seen a movement away from compassion for your fellow man to fall on the political dogma that has been associated with this disease, unfortunately,” May said.

News Channel 11 asked him if, two years to the day into the COVID-19 pandemic, have we reached the end of the pandemic?

“We are at the point where it will slide into being just a routine disease,” he began, adding that any time someone is admitted into hospital or dies of any disease it is no longer considered routine.

“But it’s down to such a level that it will become endemic just as the 1918 flu became endemic within our society. And 100 years later, we are still dealing with the flu. We have not cured or eradicated the flu. I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID-19. But I think it will drop to such a level that it will become one of our routine diseases,” he said.

He said that our region is 15% less vaccinated than the nation, and unless that number rises, the pandemic will likely continue for those who remain unvaccinated. Danger will continue to be present.