Capone’s in Johnson City joins National Independent Venue Association to ask Congress for aid

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A well-known pub in Johnson City has joined a new association of venues across the nation that is asking Congress for funding during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) website, Capone’s is one of over 1,000 venues that have come together to call on Congress for aid after they had to close due to the coronavirus.

On April 22, NIVA released a letter sent to Congress saying its members were “facing an existential crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in urgent need of targeted legislative and regulatory assistance.”

NIVA wrote that it will take months for most venues to resume their normal schedule, and they generate a strong local economic impact.

Capone’s is the only local venue to join NIVA as of April 29.

Capone’s also recently launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $1,000 to help the venue get during the closure. As of Wednesday morning, $665 had been raised.

To read NIVA’s entire letter to Congress, click here.

To learn more about the association and its members, click here.

