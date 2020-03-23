Campgrounds and group recreation sites in Cherokee National Forest closed due to COVID-19

(WJHL) – The National Forest Service has announced the closure of campgrounds and group recreation sites in Cherokee National Forest.

According to a release, the closure includes “the Ocoee Whitewater Center, Chilhowee Day Use, Buffalo Mtn. ATV Trail, all campgrounds, cabins, beaches, shooting ranges, picnic pavilions and all restrooms.”

According to the release, “Boat launches, most trailheads, and the general forest area, including trails and river corridors, will remain open to hiking, biking, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, etc.”

The changes went into effect at noon on March 23.

The use of trail shelters on the Appalachian Trail in Cherokee National Forest is also discouraged.

All Cherokee National Forest offices are operating virtually. “Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to visit the website https://www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee/ or call the nearest Cherokee National Forest office during regular business hours for assistance…”

You can read the full statement below.