Calvary Baptist Church continues weekly services at State Line Drive-In Theater

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most churches have canceled their services in the region amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Calvary Baptist Church continues to hold Sunday services — not in the usual sanctuary, but at the State Line Drive-In Theater.

Church-goers roll in to the State Line Drive-In Theater Sunday for the Calvary Baptist Church service.

News Channel 11 spoke to Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Jacob Guinn, who said the drive-in church services could give people a sense of peace and familiarity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it means a lot not just for the community, but for a lot of people at large,” Guinn said. “During this time, I think there’s a lot of people — there’s a sense of hesitancy and fear — so we just want to offer up a message of hope and especially a message of hope for God’s word in the Bible.

“That’s really your hope and encouragement is just really giving people the hope of the gospel through Jesus and knowing that even in the midst of this crazy time we still have a solid rock.”

The church will be hosting the drive-in church service Sundays at 11 a.m. for the next two weeks.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.