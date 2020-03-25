1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

Bye, bye beards: Holston Valley Medical Center workers shaved beards to battle novel coronavirus

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a Facebook post Monday night, Ballad Health shared a new tactic to battle the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Workers at Holston Valley Medical Center shaved their beards as a preventative measure to protect themselves and their patients against COVID-19.

According to Ballad Health, the once-bearded bunch complied with the CDC’s suggestion to use facial masks to prevent spread of the virus and lost the beards to be able to properly protect themselves and their patients.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss