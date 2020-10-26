BVPS: Virginia Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A student at Virginia Middle School in Bristol has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post from Bristol Virginia Public Schools.

The post says the district was made aware of the positive test over the weekend and conducted contact tracing with the assistance of the Mount Rogers Health Department.

The positive case had not been at school since Tuesday, according to the post.

Through contact tracing, BVPS learned that another Virginia Middle School student had had close contact with the positive case and was determined to be high-risk. That student will quarantine for 14 days, according to the post.

BVPS says some other students and staff had “low-risk interactions” with the positive case. They have been advised to self-monitor themselves over the next 14 days and seek medical care if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

The students and staff who had the low-risk interactions will not need to quarantine.

School will resume as normal on Monday, according to the post.

BVPS says all areas of the school have been cleaned multiple times since the positive case was last in school, and a deep cleaning and sanitation was conducted on Sunday night.