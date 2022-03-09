BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in a statement on Wednesday that he believes the time has come to end the mask mandate for all employees and allow students to remove their masks on buses.

Perrigan added that the school system will support any student or staff member who chooses to continue wearing masks and that students will be able to continue wearing masks on buses if the parents choose.

“Hopefully, we have reached the end of the pandemic, and we won’t have to return to mandatorily wearing masks anytime in the future,” Perrigan said.

Perrigan thanked the school board members and BVPS faculty and staff for their continued support during the pandemic.

I appreciate each of you for working with us as we have navigated the unthinkable, unprecedented, unimaginable, and unpredictable pandemic. You have been amazing to work with throughout this entire process. I appreciate the grace you have provided me as I have done my best to protect our division in a commonsense and practical manner. BVPS has not been perfect, but we have done a pretty good job! I appreciate all that you have done to help ensure that all of our students are prepared to thrive! Keith Perrigan, Ed.D., Superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools

Perrigan said the decision was made after reviewing COVID-19 data from the City of Bristol Virginia.

The statement says that the City reported zero new cases of COVID-19 and there are only 28 estimated cases of the virus city-wide.

In addition to the City’s COVID-19 statistics, two schools within the system have no staff or students in quarantine or isolation, and the division-wide daily case counts have remained between zero and three for the past two weeks.