BVPS official: Van Pelt undergoes deep cleaning following positive COVID-19 case

Bristol, Va. (WJHL) — Van Pelt Elementary school underwent deep sanitation Friday night following a positive COVID-19 case of an employee of an outside agency who serves children at the elementary school.

According to officials, the employee had close contact with several students earlier in the week, and all the affected families have been notified. These students will quarantine for 14 days.

School will resume on Monday as normal.

Officials will release a further notification on Sunday, Nov. 1.

