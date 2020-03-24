BVPD running active shooter drills as COVID-19 closes Va. schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered Monday, March 23 that all schools in the Commonwealth close for the rest of the school year.

Police in Bristol, Virginia saw this as an opportunity to bring about positive change during a confusing time. With the threat of the coronavirus shutting down schools, BVPD is now honing in on a different threat.

“What we are training for is an active shooter situation,” says Captain Maynard Ratcliff with BVPD.

They are taking advantage of empty hallways to run drills on what to do in the event of a school shooting.

“The main goal is for them to practice going into a building, clearing that building, clearning hallways, rooms, and neutralizing the threat,” says Ratcliff.

It’s something that is hard for officers to do with school in session, as the building has to be empty to run these drills. Now with schools closed down, they are free to work and train at any hour on the proper response.

“We like to train and practice in places where we may be called to respond. Hopefully that will never happen but we like to be able to respond appropriately,” says Ratcliff.

Ratcliff says the goal is to make sure every BVPD patrol officer is as well-trained to respond to an active shooter as the local SWAT teams.

“We are trying to get them accustomed to learning the same thing and using the same tactics because they are gonna be the first ones in whenever something like this might happen.”

It’s training you hope you never have to use, but it all comes down to ensuring the safety of students and staff at Bristol schools. The department says this is something positive to come out of a tough situation.

“It’s always good to find some good out of the bad you know? That’s always a good thing,” says Ratcliff.