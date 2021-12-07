Buchanan County, Va. COVID deaths 5X state average since September

Buchanan County, Va.’s rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 since Sept. 1 is five times Virginia’s average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported no new COVID deaths Tuesday according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but the rural region has seen nearly three times as many deaths based on population than the commonwealth as a whole this fall.

That difference has been even more pronounced in Buchanan County, which has had 162 deaths per 100,000 population since Sept. 1, compared to 34 statewide during the same period. The region, which has had a new case rate of double or more than the state’s since mid-September, has a death rate of 93 per 100,000.

VDH reported 188 new cases in the region Tuesday, raising the nine-county area’s new COVID case rate slightly to 421 new weekly cases per 100,000. Virginia’s rate also rose slightly, to 190. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national rate is 219.

The state’s case rate has risen 74% since Nov. 1, when it stood at 109 new cases per 100,000 — just above the CDC’s “high transmission” threshold of 100.

Southwest Virginia’s rate is up 82% over the same period. It was 231 on Nov. 1.

The highest current rates regionally are in two counties that border Northeast Tennessee. Washington, including Bristol, has a combined rate of 535 and Scott County’s rate is 510. Lee County has the region’s lowest rate, at 201.

VDH reported six new hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia Tuesday, including two each in Wise and Scott counties and one each in Washington and Lee counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 725,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 7.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 985,296.

VDH reports there have been 12,426 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Dec. 6.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,482 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (12 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,902 cases / 166 hospitalizations / 81 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,015 cases / 66 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County – 3,961 cases / 143 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 673 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 4,227 cases / 165 hospitalizations / 69 deaths (15 new cases)

Scott County – 3,535 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (13 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 5,296 cases / 339 hospitalizations / 126 deaths (19 new cases)

Tazewell County – 6,247 cases / 225 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (14 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,408 cases / 657 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (42 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 6,051 cases / 241 hospitalizations / 132 deaths (42 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

