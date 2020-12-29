Buchanan Co. Board of Supervisors votes to ask school board to reschedule Tuesday’s public meeting

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors met a special-called meeting Tuesday morning and decided to ask the school board to reschedule its meeting for the same day.

Shortly after calling the meeting to order, supervisors entered a closed session and heard legal advice.

Afterward, Supervisor Trey Adkins made a motion to send a letter immediately to the Buchanan County Public Schools board asking them to postpone their meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Adkins said the reason for the motion was out of a concern for public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adkins said experts had determined there was no immediate need for the school board to meet on Tuesday.

The motion narrowly passed 4-3 with supervisors Garry Rife, Drew Keene and Chairman Craig Stiltner voting against it.

Lawyer Jason Gallagher began to speak following the vote, referencing a previous decision by the board to allow a “superspreader” event.

Adkins told Gallagher that there was no public comment on the schedule for the board’s meeting and made a motion to adjourn, which was passed.