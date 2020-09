BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Service customers will see a rate decrease following action by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The TVA board approved a wholesale pandemic relief credit of 2.5% for twelve months for all of the customers.

The reduction will start in October and will remain in effect for the duration of the TVA credit.

BTES and TVA have each allocated $15,000 in matching funds to donations that help some residential customers in need pay their electric bills.