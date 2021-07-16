Bristol woman, church community rally in prayer for husband battling COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Her husband has battled COVID-19 infection for 90 days. Friday, one Bristol woman brought together family and church friends to pray for him outside the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Friends of Meredith Doane brought the group together to send some spiritual healing to her husband, Samuel Doane.

Doane is 48 years old, but has spent much of the last 60 days in the Intensive Care Unit and on a ventilator. Meredith Doane says the prayers help her maintain hope.

“The biggest thing I’ve said is please just pray,” Doane said. “That was the only thing we had when they gave us the grimmest outlook. I’ve clung to that.”

Samuel, Meredith and their son all got COVID around the same time, but only Samuel has yet to make a recovery. Doane’s condition has been critical, according to his wife.

She said it is important to still take the virus seriously because of the damage it can do.

“This is a nasty virus,” Doane said. “It’s not one to take lightly. It’s not just a common cold.”

The prayer group gave her the faith that Samuel can pull through.

“I just knew that we could do this, and Sam could do this,” Doane said.

Samuel Doane is a youth pastor at Holston Valley Baptist Church in Abingdon. Before his diagnosis, Doane helped to raise money for a youth group trip to a conference in Pigeon Forge. Doane’s son will go to represent him at the conference.