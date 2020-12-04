Bristol Virginia Transit to begin operating by appointment only with restrictions Dec. 7

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Transit will be transitioning to appointment-only operations on Monday, December 7.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, Virginia, the transportation service will begin operating as a “demand response” due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the region.

BVT will only provide transportation when appointments are made for people to get to work, medical appointments and the grocery store. Grocery trips will be limited to one per week per person.

Appointments must be made two hours in advance and scheduled during BVT’s normal hours of 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Buses will be limited to a maximum of three passengers at any given time with one wheelchair at a time allowed.

Masks or other face coverings are required while riding with BVT.

To schedule an appointment, call 276-645-7384.