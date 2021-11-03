Bristol, Virginia Schools to host COVID vaccine town hall, clinic

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children 5–11 years old, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools is planning to hold a virtual information session followed by a vaccine clinic.

The school system says the first information town hall will take place virtually in partnership with the Mount Rogers Health District. It will be held Monday at 6 p.m. Details on how to access the town hall will be announced.

Then, on Wednesday, a vaccine clinic will take place at Van Pelt Elementary School beginning at 3 p.m. where BVPS elementary students will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. The school system says more information will be released about the vaccine clinic soon.

“We certainly support our parents in choosing to get the vaccine, but we also support those families who choose not to get the vaccine,” Superintendent Keither Perrigan said. “We certainly understand both sides of it. But, regardless, being an institution that provides education to our students, we also want to do the same for our parents. And after that information is out there, whatever choice our families make, we’re going to support them in it.”

The school system plans to hold a second town hall and clinic when it is time for students to get their second doses.