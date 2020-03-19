Bristol Virginia Public Schools recording volunteers reading for students during school closure

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The “Bearcat Book Den” is giving Bristol Virginia Public School students the opportunity to still hear books read aloud during the COVID-19 closure.

According to a release from BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan, volunteers can call (276) 821-5612 to schedule an appointment at the art gallery in the school board office on Lee Street.

Volunteers will be recorded reading a book while still following social distancing guidelines.

Volunteers can bring their own book or use books provided by the school district.

The book den is being conducted with the help of Communities in Schools.

Anyone who may have had any symptoms like fever, coughing or shortness of breath in the last three days is asked to abstain from volunteering. All volunteers will be asked to have their temperature taken, and people considered to be at high-risk for COVID-19 are asked not to volunteer for their own safety.

The videos will be posted online starting Friday.